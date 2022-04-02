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Your DNA is Storage and This Technology Exists to code your DNA with a Wallet - Beast Tech
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343 views • April 02, 2022
We cover a news / late night psyop where this tech already exists to write code to your DNA. The tech already can rewrite your dna see below. This tech parleys into the Central Bank Digital Dollar that bypasses a tradition bank. Beast Tech. Global Enslavement.
https://sjwellfire.com/news/can-tech-delete-add-see-your-memory-thoughts-brain-interface-technology-that-can-add-change-delete-and-control-you-dreadds/
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Your DNA is Storage and This Technology Exists to code your DNA with a Wallet - Beast Tech
https://sjwellfire.com/news/can-tech-delete-add-see-your-memory-thoughts-brain-interface-technology-that-can-add-change-delete-and-control-you-dreadds/
Thanks for your support and get saved:
You can watch this video and others in full on our website: https://sjwellfire.com/.
News: https://sjwellfire.com/category/news/
Teachings: https://sjwellfire.com/category/teachings/
Dreams: https://sjwellfire.com/category/dreams/
Chat with us on Gab: https://gab.com/sjwellfire.
If you appreciate our videos, please consider supporting us financially: https://sjwellfire.com/support/
[email protected] pay pal
Your DNA is Storage and This Technology Exists to code your DNA with a Wallet - Beast Tech
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