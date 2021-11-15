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"I Have Not Forgotten" - Prophecy Of America's Judgement [BIDEN, TSUNAMI, INVASION, FAMINE]
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274 views • November 15, 2021
Welcome to The Master's Voice End Times Prophecy Blog: (Hear the words of the Lord).
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophetic word that America's judgement (Mystery Babylon) is 'not forgotten'. For a brazen and hard-hearted lack of repentance, for strong pride that says "We don't care about judgement! We'll build back better!' God says His judgements will land like hammer blows on a rebellious nation until she falls. Her enemies will be strengthened by God to attack in an powerful wave, the sea will become her enemy. Her people will go into captivity and her children will beg for bread. To anyone who repents God says He will show mercy but if not, you will be judged along with America. These words need to be studied, please always read the prophecy for yourself on the website. Thank you.
Full prophecy is on the blog (please read as it has many links that support this one):
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/10/i-have-not-forgotten-april-10-2021/
Related Prophecies: [PLEASE MAKE TIME TO WATCH/ READ]
ASCENDANCY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/
ASCENDANCY (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kunW-2jCng
THE IRON SPIDER: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-3-deep-state-july-16-2019/
THE IRON SPIDER (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5RQoqe9hV8
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
[READ FULL DESCRIPTION]
https://the-masters-voice.com
Today's word: Prophetic word that America's judgement (Mystery Babylon) is 'not forgotten'. For a brazen and hard-hearted lack of repentance, for strong pride that says "We don't care about judgement! We'll build back better!' God says His judgements will land like hammer blows on a rebellious nation until she falls. Her enemies will be strengthened by God to attack in an powerful wave, the sea will become her enemy. Her people will go into captivity and her children will beg for bread. To anyone who repents God says He will show mercy but if not, you will be judged along with America. These words need to be studied, please always read the prophecy for yourself on the website. Thank you.
Full prophecy is on the blog (please read as it has many links that support this one):
https://the-masters-voice.com/2021/04/10/i-have-not-forgotten-april-10-2021/
Related Prophecies: [PLEASE MAKE TIME TO WATCH/ READ]
ASCENDANCY: https://the-masters-voice.com/2020/11/13/ascendancy-november-13-2020/
ASCENDANCY (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8kunW-2jCng
THE IRON SPIDER: https://the-masters-voice.com/2019/07/17/in-quick-succession-america-in-turmoil-pt-3-deep-state-july-16-2019/
THE IRON SPIDER (VIDEO): https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t5RQoqe9hV8
HEAR THE WORDS OF THE LORD.
Follow this channel- click subscribe for updates.
PLEASE READ CAREFULLY: If you'd like to support this ministry it's appreciated. Kindly use Paypal or contact me at [email protected]. If using Paypal send gift ONLY as 'Friends & Family' not 'Goods and Services'. This is a freewill offering, I am not a seller. Thank you and God bless.
Paypal ------- [email protected]
SUPPORT & SUBSCRIBE TO MY OTHER CHANNELS:
YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCbcV-IwTyG5WjMdWN6mlFiw
YOUTUBE (Spanish channel: "La Voz del Señor"): https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeLTWSGwNTVMdXQV6oryQXg
RUMBLE: Visit this link: https://rumble.com/c/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: mastersvoiceprophecyblog or The Master's Voice
BITCHUTE: Visit this link: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/themastersvoice
OR SEARCH FOR: The Masters Voice Blog
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