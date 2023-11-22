Flight 370 Teleportation?

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Captured By Unknown Forces
* The most sensational cover-up in history?
* Flight MH370 disappeared on March 8th 2014.
* On May 19th, a leaked video was published by a third party who claimed to have received it on March 12th.
* The video shows what appears to be a jet airliner on fire — being trailed by three spiraling orbs.
* The orbs change to a vertical pattern and disappear in a flash with the airliner, leaving a dead-end trail of smoke in the sky.
* On June 12th, a second video was published showing the same event from a different viewpoint.
* Ashton Forbes and his team have researched these videos extensively, and provided exhaustive evidence that they are legitimate.
Reese Reports | 22 November 2023
