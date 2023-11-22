Flight 370 Teleportation?

Malaysia Airlines Flight 370 Captured By Unknown Forces

* The most sensational cover-up in history?

* Flight MH370 disappeared on March 8th 2014.

* On May 19th, a leaked video was published by a third party who claimed to have received it on March 12th.

* The video shows what appears to be a jet airliner on fire — being trailed by three spiraling orbs.

* The orbs change to a vertical pattern and disappear in a flash with the airliner, leaving a dead-end trail of smoke in the sky.

* On June 12th, a second video was published showing the same event from a different viewpoint.

* Ashton Forbes and his team have researched these videos extensively, and provided exhaustive evidence that they are legitimate.





Reese Reports | 22 November 2023

https://banned.video/watch?id=655e5869bd234d5f1ac1f43d

