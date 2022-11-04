Create New Account
11.4.22: YOU are all PATRIOTS! We are a THREAT to THEIR LIVELIHOOD (DEMOCRACY/POWER) FIGHT for LIFE! PRAY!
TruthParadigm
Published 20 days ago |

Running Away from Home

Song by Martin Puehringer

https://artlist.io/?search=running%2caway%2cfrom%2chome


Joe Biden announced to the world tonight that they are going to cheat by dumping ballots. He asked the citizens of America to “be patient” because “it takes time to count all legitimate ballots.” https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/11567


DJT comments on Gregg and Catherine: "They spent one year going through tapes, government tapes, all government cameras, going through videos. https://t.me/TheStormHasArrived17/11576


Mark Levin on Trump https://truthsocial.com/users/realDonaldTrump/statuses/109281054516857759


Kari swats down another Fake News loser accusing her of making light of the Paul Pelosi attack. While what Kari said was funny and the crowd laughed (because she’s a savage), she didn’t even mean it the way the audience took it. https://t.me/Patri0tsareinContr0l/3533


China<>Terminator<>Skynet https://t.me/team1anons/16773


Vivek Ramaswamy Debates the CNBC Panel on Twitter’s Role in Censoring Americans https://t.me/VigilantFox/7060


Dr. Mike Yeadon Names Names: 'You Are Responsible' for Crimes Against Humanity https://t.me/VigilantFox/7070


Preacher tells truth about what is going on in Ukraine: https://twitter.com/TheThe1776/status/1587472192580657152?s=20&t=OhMnlvVsubKinSkQfeqOIg


In his own way, Gavin Newsom is acknowledging that the Great Awakening narrative is crushing the Dem party. https://t.me/PepeMatter/12656


Kayleigh McEnany - don’t give me this crap that it’s the system! https://t.me/TruthHammer/8628


Crypto Developer Found Dead After CIA-Mossad Pedophile Ring Claims https://t.me/conservativejblQck1776/106981


“All of us at Halmar Racing are

saddened by the sudden passing

of our friend and supporter Bill

Shea. https://t.me/covidbc/6061


🔺WATCH NEW Exclusive Video: "Until Proven Otherwise." -Two World Renowned Cardiologists reach the same conclusion on what's causing SADS. https://t.me/chiefnerd/5790


