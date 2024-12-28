BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Image of Spirit: Free Will and the Power of Speech
Norton1946!
Norton1946!
4 months ago

This video explores how humanity, created in "Our Image," reflects the Spirit of God, a unity revealed through the prophecy of Moses and fulfilled in Jesus Christ. Free will, granted by God, enables humans to exercise dominion and pursue life, liberty, and happiness. However, the misuse of free will, beginning with Adam and Eve's disobedience, has aligned humanity with the serpent's influence, suppressing the divine Spirit within us.

Free speech, as an extension of free will, reflects our spiritual alignment. While it can create division and tension in the serpent's world, Jesus teaches that what we speak reveals the state of our hearts and determines our spiritual standing before God. The words we choose shape the world we live in, aligning us with either God's Spirit or the serpent's deception.

The article emphasizes the responsibility of individuals to seek the Spirit of God, align with the teachings of Jesus, and use free will and speech to reflect the divine image. It concludes that the outcomes of our lives are shaped by the words we speak and the spiritual community we choose to serve.


Keywords
free speechfree willunityimage of godhuman dominion
