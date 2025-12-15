BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Faith on the Frontlines: Operation Christmas Child & Blessing Kids | Guest: Kendra Shields
Faith on the Frontlines: Operation Christmas Child & Blessing Kids | Guest: Kendra Shields
Faytene TV
Faytene TV
Premieres 12/18/25, 02:00 PM

In this heartfelt episode, Kendra Shields of Samaritan’s Purse Canada shares how simple shoebox gifts are bringing the love of Jesus to children living in extreme poverty around the world. From powerful testimonies to life-changing moments of hope, this conversation reminds us that even the smallest act of generosity can transform a life.


In this episode, you will learn:


⭐ How Operation Christmas Child began and why it has grown to over 232 million shoeboxes delivered worldwide.


⭐ Real-life stories of children whose lives were deeply touched by these gifts—and how God used specific items in miraculous ways.


⭐ How Canadians can pack a shoebox (in person or online) and bless children in hard-to-reach regions.


⭐ The broader impact of Samaritan’s Purse in Canada—from disaster relief to chaplaincy care and more.


#OperationChristmasChild #SamaritansPurse #ChildPoverty #FaithInAction #ChristianRelief #FayteneTV #CanadaMinistry #HopeForChildren #ShoeboxGifts #GlobalMissions

