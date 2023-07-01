Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
🤡Zelenskyy said that he held a visiting meeting of the Stavka at the Rivne Nuclear Power Plant today. - Is He Going to Blow Up the Rivne NPP as well? 💥
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
🤡💥Zelenskyy said that he held a visiting meeting of the Stavka at the Rivne nuclear power plant today. They discussed security issues in Ukraine's northern regions and measures to strengthen it.

Is he going to blow up the Rivne NPP as well?

Is the green screen still working?

