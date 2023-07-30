Relief from anxiety. Easy 15 minute relaxation. Please PAUSE VIDEO and read description.

No music. No subliminals or annoying narration. Just plain, effective and powerful relaxation. This is great to use like a power nap. If you have little time before an important appointment that you feel stressed about and urgently need to relax before it, this may be a great way to do just that.

Disclaimer: This content is provided on an as is, at your own risk basis. Although I do not expect any negative results, no guarantees whatsoever are given in this regard. It is possible that there could be unknown side effects or unexpected coincidence occur. Note: This piece has been used personally for more than 5 years with only very significant positive benefit noticed. Of course individual results may vary. Therefore, if you wish to use it you do so entirely at your own discretion and possible risk.

I created this piece of audio for myself to discharge stress and anxiety, to great effect. I experimented with different versions and over a number of years found this to be very effective and very reliable. It gives a great amount of relaxation in only a short amount of time. The 15 minutes or less is a small time investment that brings huge rewards, especially if you use it daily, or regularly. Stereo is not required, so this can be used by people with imbalanced hearing impairment. There is a gentle alarm tone at the end to rouse you in case you fall asleep. If you are very tired or exhausted it is entirely possible that you may sleep through the alarm. So if you need to, set your own timer alarm for about 20 minutes.

IMPORTANT INSTRUCTIONS: In order for this to work most effectively for you, please observe the following points. Just hitting play will probably not work that well. It may take a few tries to work for you. If it did not work, please re-read the instructions to check if you got all the points. Like links in a chain, each point is important for it to be effective.

1. You will need to find a quiet place that is not too cold where you can lay down comfortably. You can sit, but probably laying down is more effective.

2. Unless in a warm climate, you can cover yourself with a blanket or other light garments, towel etc that you may have handy. Your body will likely cool a little, so preparing to keep yourself a bit warm will help you stay comfortable as you relax.

3. You need a quiet place. Depending on your environment, good quality comfortable earmuffs may give best results. If you are somewhere away from others without noise and distraction, that's great. If not, ensure you will not be interrupted, use earmuffs, noise isolating headphones or earphones that block outside noise.

4. Play very quietly. Check and set the volume. This only needs to be very quiet; just a little above your threshold of hearing, so you can hear the tone quietly without straining. If you use earmuffs, put them on and lay down. Just play through the speaker(s) and adjust the volume so that you can just hear the tone ok with the earmuffs on.

5. When you are comfortable, allow your breathing to be calm and play the track from the start. Close your eyes. You don't need to do anything else. The tones will slow your brain waves to a deeper calm state, and afterwards to a lighter relaxation state. Then it will bring you back to a normal alert state. It is possible that you fall asleep because of tiredness or stress you have accumulated over time. If so, the gentle alarm after the tones should wake you.

Note: You will know when this is working for you. If after a couple minutes from the start you feel normally awake, play again from the start. You may need to restart two or three times. You may become aware of the tones occasionally kind of slip in regularity, like skipping a beat. This means it is working for you. Don't restart. Just relax.



