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Startling Discovery Of Frozen Caveman In Himalayan Mountains!!
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201 views • May 27, 2020
Recentely a team of climbers on an expedition in the Himalaya Mountains, have found in a cave that seem to have recently surfaced after a series of avalanches in the region.
Inside the cave, the team of Norwegian mountaineers, found the remains of a humanoid from the paleolithic time.
Inside the cave, the team of Norwegian mountaineers, found the remains of a humanoid from the paleolithic time.
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