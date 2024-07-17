PRESENTATION ABOUT THE HOLOCAUST - Vincent Reynouard

More english subtitled videos from Vincent Reynouard:

https://www.wuwox.com/c/vincentreynouardmirror

https://goyimtv.com/channel/3895699381/VincentReynouardMirror

https://t.me/vincentreynouardmirror





Original Sites (frensh language):

https://odysee.com/@sansconcession:f?view=content

____





A challenge to the British Authorities





From: https://archive.org/details/VincentReynouardAChallengeToTheBritishAuthorities

All Videos: https://archive.org/details/@didi18?and%5B%5D=subject%3A%22Vincent+Reynouard%22&sort=-publicdate

By Uploader: https://archive.org/search?query=creator%3A%22didi18%22





The sorrows of exile have long been sung about by poets, were described by Euripides, and have been suffered by a wide array of intellectuals and dissidents, from the likes of Ovid and Dante, to Emile Zola. The globalist liberal-leftist elite's mass media of today, while making much of those individuals and movements they approve of, studiously ignores the growing trend of writers, historians and political radicals worldwide who are deemed to have committed thought crimes against the growing tyranny of political correctness, and who by so doing endure long prison sentences in consequence. Their plight is pointedly ignored by groups such as Amnesty International, which makes a mockery of such organisations' claims to be politically neutral. Facing a political trial in 2015 and a long spell of imprisonment, Vincent Reynouard, rather than spend years languishing in jail, chose to flee his beloved France and take refuge abroad, from where he could continue the fight for free speech and free debate, and where he could highlight the plight of those incarcerated for speaking the truth. Sentenced in absentia he spends his time now in research and campaigning against anti-revisionist persecution, from which he has suffered for the last 20 years at the hands of the French State, a State which does so much to stifle liberty. In this speech, his first ever talk given in English, he reveals the incredibly wealthy international anti-revisionist lobby’s preferred strategies to silence dissent, including that of applying immense overt and underhand pressure to the justice system, in order to force it to pass new-fangled oppressive laws against freedom of expression. In this presentation he also sets a challenge for the British authorities who, at taxpayer’s expense, have given the go-ahead for an ultra-brutalist, uglissimo structure which will house a new ‘National Holocaust Memorial and Learning Centre’ to be built on the small park adjoining Parliament - a former haven of peace and quiet known as Victoria Palace Gardens.



