Voices For Freedom_ Ivor Cummins on Censorship, Disaster Capitalism & Lockdown Lunacy.

Join Claire Deeks from Voices For Freedom when she catches up with Ivor Cummins talking about the global response to Covid19.



Ivor Cummins BE(Chem) CEng MIEI PMP is a Biochemical Engineering who has spent over 25 years in corporate technical leadership and management positions. His career specialty has been leading large worldwide teams in complex problem-solving activity. Since 2012 Ivor has been intensively researching the root causes of modern chronic disease. A particular focus has been on cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity. Since March 2020, Ivor has dedicated his analytical and biochemical expertise to deep and revealing analysis of the Covid19 pandemic situation.



In this podcast Ivor and Claire discuss the following:



02:52 Ivor's background in low-carb and how this investigation of the corruption in the food industry.



06:58 How his corporate problem-solving background informs his views on the COVID-19 response.



08:31 The corruption of the WHO and the changing definition of “pandemic” and the real severity of the virus.



10:19 The New Zealand situation - why its been a failed experiment, a look at QALYs and the average age of death versus average age of COVID-19 death.



14:50 Lockdowns and all the science and real word experience and now published papers that show they don’t work.



16:09 Seasonality, winter resurgence in the northern hemisphere and de-facto immunity in 80% of the population.



17:23 A single narrative about COVID-19 based in corruption and many scientists and medical professionals are not speaking out.



18:27 COVID-19 is “within the envelope of a bad flu” and the response makes zero scientific sense.



19:25 WHO Pandemic Guidelines from October 2019 based on 50 years of science.



20:55 Ineffectiveness and harms of lockdown.



24:36 Masks and why Ivor says their use in the COVID-19 response in summer is “the single most anti-science thing I’ve seen in my lifetime”.



27:41 Discussion of Sweden’s `all cause mortality’ and the impact of mild winters on subsequent mortality.



35:45 Discussion of Ivor’s theory of when COVID-19 is likely to have entered New Zealand and the preferred approach based on established pandemic strategies. His assessment of the situation in Japan resulting in low mortality.



43:40 Ivor discusses possible pre-existing T-cell immunity as it relates to the Pacific rim and China accounting for lower rates of mortality.



45:52 The USA and health issues of its citizens.



47:40 How “anti-vaccine” has become a weaponised term and even Ivor is astonished at the level of censorship.



50:27 The root cause of the response explained - Disaster Capitalism and globalist bodies, “The Great Reset” - how it’s not a conspiracy.



56:44 Why Ivor and Claire are standing up and why they hold out for the truth to come out.



For more podcasts on these and other topics relating to upholding our freedoms join Claire, Libby and Alia at VOICES FOR FREEDOM - www.voicesfofreedom.co.nz.



You can find Ivor on YouTube, where he has over 145,000 subscribers and over 12 million views have been recorded to date: Also most of Ivor’s material is readily accessible via his rapidly growing website: www.thefatemperor.com



Ivor lives in Dublin, Ireland, with his wife and five children.