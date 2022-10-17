🇷🇺🇺🇦 The defeated column of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near Davydov Ford

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🇺🇦☠️ The result of the Ukrainian o̵f̵f̵e̵n̵s̵i̵v̵e̵ Banzai charge in the Kherson region is clear. This is in the area of Davydovi Brody. There are Huskies, French VAB, cars..Video from October 2,and results are "evident"
Source @AZgeopolitics🛰🌏🌍🌎