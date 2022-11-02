PEOPLE FOR PEOPLE RADIO - DR. RIMA E. LAIBOW AND RALPH FUCETOLA WITH GUEST MICHAEL ZAZZIO 1ST NOV 2022

http://peopleforpeople.ning.com/

URGENT: Please take this Action NOW and share the link as widely as you can. https://inhere.salsalabs.org/jackie-stone-md Jackie Stone MD - #FreeDrStone

Jackie Stone is a physician in Zimbabwe who has developed a simple, inexpensive, home-based effective protocol for COVID -19 using colloidal silver and ivermectin. The Medical Council of Zimbabwe is pushing for her to be jailed at a sentencing on November 3 "as a deterrent".

This Action Item is directed to the President of Zimbabwe urging him to clear her name and celebrate her as a hero.

It is incredibly important to show him that the eyes of the world are watching him and what he does matters.

Again, take the action now and spread it was widely and as fast as you can.





We will be discussing this on our show, The Dr Rima Truth Reports, today at 3 PM Pacific (6 PM Eastern) on wwwPeopleForPeopel.Ning.com. But the most important thing is to take the Action Item and spread it widely ASAP.