Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - December 2, 2024

Episode 2434 - Joe Biden pardons his son Hunter for any crime committed over a 10 years span. -Why are conservatives slamming Trumps DEA pick? -What will happen with illegal immigrants when Trump gets back into office? -California is warning against raw milk because of what? -Why are more organic eggs being recalled at Costco? -How many family members will Trump have in leadership roles? -Why is George Clooney mad at Obama? -Is little tikes coming out with organic food play kits? -Importance of creative play for children. -Are 208 million people obese? -Why do we have AI conducting church? -Are plant-based food additives linked to insulin resistance?