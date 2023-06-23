Pollution Debate: Gas Cars Vs. Electric Cars🚗

Did you know that gas cars and electric cars have different impacts on our environment?

Let's explore this further! 💡

Andrew Morris a Professor of, Bush School of Government and Public Service and School of Law at Texas A&M University explains that the Gas cars require fewer inputs and may pollute differently compared to electric cars.💨

That's right! When we talk about internal combustion engines, their pollution differs from that of electric vehicles.

⚡️Electric vehicles do contribute to pollution, but it primarily occurs at the power plants generating electricity. The solution? Many suggest using renewable energy sources like wind and solar power.⚡️

♻️ However, it's important to note that even wind and solar energy have some environmental impact. The production of wind turbines and solar panels often involves the use of rare earths, which can be mined in ways that harm the environment.🌬️

Want to Explore more about this topic Click the link https://bit.ly/43T32e1 to listen the complete Episode.

Let's strive for cleaner transportation while considering the broader environmental consequences! Share your thoughts below. 👇