The Smutlyanka and Rubicon units set up and removed the objective control of our Aerospace Forces. Powerful FABs are eliminating the enemy's positions.

Two Majors #Summary for the morning of December 15, 2025

▪️ At night, the enemy launched a massive attack on our regions. By midnight, 71 UAV-type drones had been shot down. All night, the attack on Moscow was repelled - at least 15 drones were shot down as they approached the capital. In the Tula region, 6 drones were shot down. In the Rostov region, the consequences of the attack were recorded in Rostov, Kamensk, Kamensky and Tarasovsky districts. Thus, two cars parked near a private house in Rostov caught fire. The roof of a private house in Vsesoyuznaya Street was damaged and another in Derkul, Tarasovsky district. Fragments of drones fell on private plots in the Khutor Nizhne Mityakin of the Tula region, in Stara Stanitsa and Malaya Kamensk of the Kamensky district, in a microdistrict of Kamensk, in a number of buildings the glazing was partially damaged. In Belgorod, serious damage to the engineering infrastructure was reported, the enemy is cutting off power to the region.

▪️ In the Bryansk region, the enemy attacked Podivoe of the Sevsky district with kamikaze drones during the day, a civilian was killed.

▪️ On the Sumy direction, the GRU "North" continues to fight, it is reported that the 160th brigade of the AFU, which was preparing in Poland, was transferred.

▪️ In the Kursk region, in Sudzha, a 66-year-old man was injured in an attack by a drone. In the Glushkovsky district, a drone attacked a civilian car, a woman was injured.

▪️ In the Belgorod region, in the hut of Yekaterinovka of the Volokonovsky district, a UAV of the AFU attacked a private house, a civilian was injured. Near Shebekino, an FPV drone attacked a KAMAZ, a civilian was injured. Under the attacks of Yasnye Zori, Oktyabrsky, Grayvoron, Dolgoe, Borki, Ryabiki, Borisovka, Yekaterinovka, Konovalovo, Berezovka, Gruzskoe.

▪️ On the Kharkov direction, the situation is characterized as difficult, moreover, the enemy is conducting information leaks with old videos of his actions.

▪️ On the North direction, the Russian Armed Forces, after taking the city, are closing the "pocket" south of Vilcha and leveling the front line in the Vyemka area. The enemy notes the intensification of our troops west of the settlements of Sakko and Vanzetti in the Vasyukovka area.

▪️ West of the liberated Krasnoarmeysk (Pokrovsk), the Russian Armed Forces are striking with heavy aerial bombs on Grishino. In Mirnograd (Dimitrov), battles with the encircled enemy garrison continue.

▪️ In the east of the Zaporozhye region, the Far Eastern warriors liberated the settlement of Varvarovka. The GRU "East" continues the assault on Gulyaypole.

▪️ In the Zaporozhye region, as a result of a massive attack by enemy UAVs, an object of the main electrical grids was damaged. As a result of an artillery strike from the AFU, a man was killed in the Kamensky district. A private house in Mikhailovskoe was hit, one civilian was killed, another was injured. On the Zaporozhye front, no significant changes.

▪️ In the Kherson region, a UAV of the AFU damaged a high-voltage power line "Dzhankoy - Melitopol". Thus, our aviation is quite capable of turning the region's port infrastructure into dust with cheaper and more massive munitions compared to missile weapons.

The report was compiled by: ⚡️Two Majors (two_majors)