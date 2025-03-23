Beyond the Paradigm Ep 94: The Black Pope and the Jesuit Gunpowder Plot with Johnny Cirucci

Apple Podcasts

Ep 94: The Black Pope and the Jesuit Gunpowder Plot with Johnny Cirucci

In this explosive episode, we dive into the shadowy world of the Jesuits and the mysterious figure known as the "Black Pope." Who exactly is the Black Pope, and why has this title sparked so many conspiracy theories throughout history? We'll explore the role of the Jesuits in 17th-century England and uncover their alleged connection to the infamous Gunpowder Plot of 1605 — a Catholic conspiracy to blow up the Houses of Parliament and assassinate King James I. Was the Gunpowder Plot masterminded by Jesuit priests under the direction of the Black Pope? Or was it part of a larger political scheme? Join us as we separate fact from fiction and uncover the hidden truths behind one of history's most controversial religious orders.

The Black Pope and the Jesuit Gunpowder Plot with Johnny Cirucci

22 Mar 2025

