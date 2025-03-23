BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Beyond the Paradigm Ep 94: The Black Pope and the Jesuit Gunpowder Plot with Johnny Cirucci
Resistance Rising
Resistance Rising
113 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
42 views • 1 month ago

Apple Podcasts

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ep-94-the-black-pope-and-the-jesuit-gunpowder/id1688757035?i=1000698390506

 

Beyond the Paradigm Podcast - Apple Podcasts

Ep 94: The Black Pope and the Jesuit Gunpowder Plot with Johnny Cirucci

In this explosive episode, we dive into the shadowy world of the Jesuits and the mysterious figure known as the "Black Pope." Who exactly is the Black Pope, and why has this title sparked so many conspiracy theories throughout history? We'll explore the role of the Jesuits in 17th-century England and uncover their alleged connection to the infamous Gunpowder Plot of 1605 — a Catholic conspiracy to blow up the Houses of Parliament and assassinate King James I. Was the Gunpowder Plot masterminded by Jesuit priests under the direction of the Black Pope? Or was it part of a larger political scheme? Join us as we separate fact from fiction and uncover the hidden truths behind one of history's most controversial religious orders.

 

YouTube

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LAhaq5x_LJk

 

The Black Pope and the Jesuit Gunpowder Plot with Johnny Cirucci

Beyond the Paradigm

22 Mar 2025 Beyond the Paradigm

 

email: [email protected]⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠Beyond the Paradigm - YouTube⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠instagram.com/paradigm1979⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠twitter.com/paradigm_79⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

 

Support The Show

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠patreon.com/BeyondTheParadigm⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠buymeacoffee.com/beyondthep5⁠⁠⁠⁠⁠

_____________________

SUPPORT JOHNNY! (and join the e-Blast in the bottom right)
http://johnnycirucci.com/support/

 

GET JOHNNY’S BOOKS ON AMAZON, WHILE YOU STILL CAN!
https://www.amazon.com/Johnny-Cirucci/e/B01N6T2RT6

 

coronahoax GEAR IN THE JOHNNY STORE!
(BE THIS GUY: the Truth will free us!)
http://johnnycirucci.com/store/

 

Johnny’s BANNED from YouTube Audio/Video Hubs:

 

> Odysee:
https://odysee.com/@Johnny_Cirucci:4

 

> Rumble:
https://rumble.com/user/ResistanceRising

 

> BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wNZZkvylPP9c/

 

> Brighteon:
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/johnnycirucci

 

> UGETube
https://ugetube.com/@Johnny_Cirucci

 

CONNECT WITH JOHNNY!
(All of Johnny’s app IDs are here, including his e-mail...no souvenir underwear, please!)
https://johnnycirucci.com/contact/

Keywords
jesuitsparadigmblack popegunpowderjohnny cirucci
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy