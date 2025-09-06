BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
FROM OUR UK BROTHERS/SISTERS EDUCATION RULES! We Are The Free - Musical Reality Stage Official Show
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
219 followers
43 views • 22 hours ago

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4jpYGxXga_0

.

Let's Unpack The President Trump And Bill Gates Maralago Dinner 2025

https://rumble.com/v6yjpno-lets-unpack-the-president-trump-and-bill-gates-maralago-dinner-2025.html?e9s=src_v1_upp_v

.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has supported Israel's innovation ecosystem through direct investments in Israeli technology companies, particularly in the biotechnology sector. https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+Inovation+Authority+bill+%26+Malinda+Gates+Foundation&source=android&summary=1&conversation=177453c19c2335caf9b046

.

The Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) is spearheading a national initiative to position Israel as a global leader in the bio-convergence revolution https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+Inovation+Authority+Biodigital+Convergence+Revolution+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=d4e145b9a84878d43d6e33

.

Synthetic meat is a product of biodigital convergence, where digital technologies and biological systems are integrated to create novel materials and processes https://search.brave.com/search?q=synthetic+mear+biodigital+convergence&source=android&summary=1&conversation=88e78387978169d8c4abcf

.

Yo Grok!


1. List all the isreal donors in Donald J Trump. And provide links to sources.


2.

List all isreal donors in the USA bioconvergence revolution. And supply all the source links.

https://x.com/i/grok/share/sfzq7EtrLiq8Dd42saqlFKNEe

.

Plants Send Emails CRISPR https://search.brave.com/search?q=plants+that+send+emails+crispr&source=android&summary=1&conversation=2dd37bb3a7a6f23cf25265

.

The concept of the "Internet of Living Things" (IoL) involves connecting biological systems to digital networks, enabling real-time monitoring and control of biological processes. CRISPR technology plays a pivotal role in advancing this concept by enabling precise genetic modifications and biosensing capabilities https://search.brave.com/search?q=internet+of+living+things+crispr&source=android&summary=1&conversation=c1852cba9688425f5977b0

.

Biodigital Today and Tomorrow

This report explores change drivers and how biodigital convergence could transform five economic sectors and areas of life. Policy Horizons 2022-05-31 https://horizons.service.canada.ca/en/2022/05/31/biodigital-today-and-tomorrow/?fbclid=IwAR2kzdJ8RXMPSwmJcekHcCBKul10x8M_3PGiknOp13CF6DovN37mlzigEF4#s5_1

.

How scientists at MIT taught spinach to send emails MITnano SENSE.nano Symposium: Engineering the Nanoparticle Corona for Sensors https://rumble.com/v6w9jx6-416990490.html

.

The Internet of BioNanoThings – Applications, Components, and Challenges https://search.brave.com/search?q=The+Internet+of+BioNanoThings+%E2%80%93+Applications%2C+Components%2C+and+Challenges&source=android&summary=1&conversation=3e3157b0e2a2b54817f063

.

Inside the Body’s Future: How Bio-NanoThings Will Change Disease Detection https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=tfpxG9VD9EY&pp=0gcJCfwAo7VqN5tD

.

Networking Nano-Biosensors for Wireless Communication in the Blood

"Enter what’s being called biomolecular communication, inspired by the body itself. It doesn’t utilize electromagnetic waves but biological molecules both as carriers and as information" https://www.nanoappsmedical.com/networking-nano-biosensors-for-wireless-communication-in-the-blood/

.

What is the Biodigital Convergence 2030 standardization For Healthcare Industrial Revolution? https://rumble.com/v6w52va-what-is-the-biodigital-convergence-2030-standardization-for-healthcare-indu.html

.

isreal leading the bioconvergence revolution https://search.brave.com/search?q=isreal+leading+the+bioconvergence+revolution+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=676aebf7de6eaaed47ebce

.

Canada at the forefront of standardization for the biodigital convergence https://search.brave.com/search?q=Canada+at+the+forefront+of+standardization+for+the+biodigital+convergence+&source=web&summary=1&conversation=8945e923631b0ba03e30cf

trump20242030covid
