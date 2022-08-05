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THE ALEX JONES TRIAL AND THE TRUTH ABOUT FALSE FLAG OPERATIONS!!!
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 August 4th, 2022.

Press For Truth

pressfortruth

 

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Alex Jones is on trial being sued for defamation by some of the family members of the victims of Sandy Hook after he claimed that “crises actors” were used and that the entire false flag incident was actually a hoax.

When attorney Mark Bankston asked “Would you agree with me that there is not a mass tragedy, mass bombing, mass shooting, that has occurred in America in the past 15 years, that you have not attached the words ‘false flag’ to?”…Jones replied “No.”

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth explains how this on display public trial is being used to discredit anyone who talks about legitimate false flag operations that will be carried out by our own governments as history shows!

If you appreciate my efforts please consider making a contribution here:
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Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

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Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

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Sources:

https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/alex-jones-sandy-hook-shooting-defamation-trial-1.6540145

https://www.thedailybeast.com/alex-jones-damning-texts-accidentally-sent-to-sandy-hook-lawyer?source=articles&via=rss

https://www.lamag.com/culturefiles/we-got-your-cell-phone-liar-opposing-counsel-to-alex-jones/

https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/

https://pressfortruth.ca/sandy-hook-crisis-actor-theories-and-the-big-picture/

False Flag Fires! The Rise of The Phoenix
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-Yifp1WCKeQ

Keywords
truthfalse flag operationssandy hook elementary schoolpress for truthpressfortruthalex jones trial
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