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Biden's Plan For "Domestic Terrorism" - Trump Supporters Counter With New Party
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40 views • January 26, 2021
I don't know which is worse, a fraudulently elected president or the hypocrisy of those who blasted those of us who won't consent to the two-party system being labeled as "liberals and communists" while they turn around and start their own party because they idolized a man and falter between two opinions. We'll talk about these developments in this episode.
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See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/bidens-plan-for-domestic-terrorism-trump-supporters-counter-with-new-party/
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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