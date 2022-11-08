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https://gnews.org/articles/512964
Summary：11/04/2022 NASA criticized the Chinese regime for its irresponsible move allowing an uncontrolled rocket to plummet to Earth. Unlike other space-faring countries that allowed their re-entry of rocket body debris to fall into oceans, China is the only nation that lets its returning rocket boosters go without any control.