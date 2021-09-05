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Rose: Obama Beast His Mark Is Quantum Tattoo w/ CV Vaxx Inside Changes DNA [05.09.2021]
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247 views • September 05, 2021
Rosehannah413
https://time.graphics/line/61672e39c8db792e8377285c53d8e36f
Here are the Show notes and calculations:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1N9hcNXw-ANHMp0pEbaiTMXh1V9cTj6FhP7Zc6wOSAb8/edit
Source link to video on Rose YT channel:
BITCHUTE VIDEO IS UP
1,280 views Sep 5, 2021
https://youtu.be/Rc-3Qvl22rU
Joined Jul 8, 2013
270,675 views
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdfefMcA21PSXtGAx1vhjbw
Rosehannah413
588 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bw3mJaSPkGG/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rosehannah413/
https://youtu.be/Rc-3Qvl22rU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdfefMcA21PSXtGAx1vhjbw
https://time.graphics/line/61672e39c8db792e8377285c53d8e36f
Here are the Show notes and calculations:
https://docs.google.com/document/d/1N9hcNXw-ANHMp0pEbaiTMXh1V9cTj6FhP7Zc6wOSAb8/edit
Source link to video on Rose YT channel:
BITCHUTE VIDEO IS UP
1,280 views Sep 5, 2021
https://youtu.be/Rc-3Qvl22rU
Joined Jul 8, 2013
270,675 views
Location: United States
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdfefMcA21PSXtGAx1vhjbw
Rosehannah413
588 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/1bw3mJaSPkGG/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rosehannah413/
https://youtu.be/Rc-3Qvl22rU
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCdfefMcA21PSXtGAx1vhjbw
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