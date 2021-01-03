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The Politicians and the Media are Laughing At All the Suckers... Meanwhile, We Getting Rich off dat' BTC
The Dollar Vigilante
The Dollar Vigilante
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177 views • January 03, 2021
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The Crypto Vigilante’s Podcast: https://dollarvigilante.com/cryptovigilante/feed/podcast

A 10pm curfew on NYE in Florida: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff/status/1345095337371783168

DeBlasio dances in Empty Times Square: https://twitter.com/NYCMayorsOffice/status/1344897547370954753

CNN Drunk and Laughing at the Tax Slaves: https://twitter.com/CurtisHouck/status/1344875054102929409

DeBlasio’s wife wears pedophile symbol facemask: https://twitter.com/kate_awakening/status/1345034577308307456/photo/3

No words can describe this, a person disinfecting the air. COVIDIOT would be an understatement: https://twitter.com/100purebs/status/1344461022220808192

Hundreds of people in Florida are camping out overnight outside the Fort Myers Stars Complex to mark their number in line to get the covid-19 vaccine: https://twitter.com/WarOnHumanity20/status/1344704178116059136

They forgot the bloke at the back: https://twitter.com/MARCOFREE2020/status/1329548270599860226

Croydon hospital in South London deserted. The NHS is at breaking point: https://twitter.com/TomWho4/status/1344707757094670338

Woman Arrested For Filming Empty Hospital: https://www.mirror.co.uk/news/uk-news/anti-lockdown-activist-arrested-dressing-23248926

London Underground,People are waking up: https://twitter.com/ninnyd101/status/1344438556354293762

Peter Schill: https://twitter.com/Cryptanzee/status/1345365030783442947
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bitcoincryptocurrencypoliticsanarchism
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