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Nephtali1981: BIDEN's NWO Vaccine MANDATE, Do Not Fear nor Panic! [10.09.2021]
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10 views • September 11, 2021
Pinned by Nephtali1981 - 19 hours ago
God has NOT given us a SPIRIT of FEAR!
It's understandable that we are worrying, that we are concerned but REMEMBER who is on your side. Take time to worship Jesus today, seek him in your homes and develop a relationship with him today. He is coming soon! https://tfgministries.com
1. View Documentary HERE: https://tfgministries.com
18,035 views Sep 10, 2021
Nephtali1981
133K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vuLcwcsWPN4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
God has NOT given us a SPIRIT of FEAR!
It's understandable that we are worrying, that we are concerned but REMEMBER who is on your side. Take time to worship Jesus today, seek him in your homes and develop a relationship with him today. He is coming soon! https://tfgministries.com
1. View Documentary HERE: https://tfgministries.com
18,035 views Sep 10, 2021
Nephtali1981
133K subscribers
https://youtu.be/vuLcwcsWPN4
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6d8gdVmOgimP9453Ee9miQ
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