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[Streamed live on Jan 6, 2021] CuttingEdge: America's State Religion, Jan 6th Extravaganza
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24 views • January 09, 2021
CuttingEdge: America's State Religion, Jan 6th Extravaganza
Today Millions of people are crowding into Washington DC to stand with or against the election selection results. The House of representatives are praying to heathenistic gods and pushing unbiblical practices upon the masses. Politics has become people's religion and the fruit is stinky.
PURITAN DEFENSE: https://puritandefense.com/
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Go to https://nystv.org/ for exclusive NYSTV content.
NOW YOU SEE TV YT Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
MIDNIGHT RIDE YT Channel :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW4Hw5iFqb9SneIqqVP-f6A
FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
UnderGround Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Remnant Restoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA
For more fellowship if you are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/ NYSTV on Twitter @nowyouseetv
#CuttingEdge #NYSTV #News
news, current events, politics, government, CuttingEdge, NYSTV
Today Millions of people are crowding into Washington DC to stand with or against the election selection results. The House of representatives are praying to heathenistic gods and pushing unbiblical practices upon the masses. Politics has become people's religion and the fruit is stinky.
PURITAN DEFENSE: https://puritandefense.com/
https://cascadiacutlery.com/
Go to https://nystv.org/ for exclusive NYSTV content.
NOW YOU SEE TV YT Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/user/NowYouSeeTV
MIDNIGHT RIDE YT Channel :
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCW4Hw5iFqb9SneIqqVP-f6A
FOJCRadio: https://www.fojcradio.com/
UnderGround Church: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0RmdJ0nhShuDLp8Q41Blwg
Remnant Restoration: https://remnantrestoration.org/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXZoc6WcYCS8qe-Tb7yjdNA
For more fellowship if you are on Facebook. https://www.facebook.com/groups/nystv/ NYSTV on Twitter @nowyouseetv
#CuttingEdge #NYSTV #News
news, current events, politics, government, CuttingEdge, NYSTV
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