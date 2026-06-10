Your Coffee Could Add Years to Your Life, Says Science!

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-Drinking one to three daily black coffee cups is associated with reduced mortality and cardiovascular risk.
-Coffee contains numerous bioactive compounds, including polyphenols, antioxidants, and chlorogenic acids promoting health.
-Coffee polyphenols may support gut microbiome balance, beneficial bacteria growth, and digestive health.
-Research suggests coffee may aid weight management through increased metabolism, fat oxidation, appetite reduction.
-Studies link regular coffee consumption with lower risks of diabetes, cancers, stroke, Parkinson's.
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