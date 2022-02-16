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🇷🇸🎾 Tennis Number One, Novak Djokovic Told the BBC In an Exclusive Interview He Would Rather Miss Out on Future Tennis Trophies Than Be Forced to Get a Covid Vaccine.
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80 views • February 16, 2022
🇷🇸🎾 Tennis Number One, Novak Djokovic Told the BBC In an Exclusive Interview He Would Rather Miss Out on Future Tennis Trophies Than Be Forced to Get a Covid Vaccine.
Djokovic said he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual's right to choose.
Djokovic said he should not be associated with the anti-vax movement, but supported an individual's right to choose.
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