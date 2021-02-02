Building Food Sensitivity Awareness

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This done first by removing most foods (especially grains, nuts, seeds, dairy and eggs) from your diet until you establish a baseline of what normal and good feels like. Once you're there, start adding foods back in one at a time and maintaining an awareness of how you feel afterwards.
In this video I describe my experiment yesterday, and how it showed me that Black Beans are a food that I personally should avoid.
Thanks for watching!
Cahlen Lee
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I am probably wrong about at least one thing I said in this video. Please do your own research before putting this information into effect.
Please read my Public Notice: https://cahlen.org/notice