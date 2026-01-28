BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
PFIZER DEATH JABBED POP STAR DIED SUDDENLY
ChestyP
ChestyP
82 followers
190 views • 20 hours ago

## Aaron Carter Content Archive


### 1. Aaron Carter Live Stream Transcript (Vaccine Discussion)

**Context:** Excerpt from Aaron Carter discussing his and his fiancée's COVID-19 vaccine choices during a live stream. He responds to a critical viewer.


**Cleaned Transcript:**

> "So I'm getting the Pfizer shot, and then she's going to do the two [Moderna shots]. Let her. Yeah, let her. Well, but I'm her fiancé. Here's what I'm gonna let you do: Never watch my lives ever again unless you make a new account. Yes, I'm going to let her get it and let her."


**Notes:** Aaron appears to defend his fiancée Melanie Martin's decision to get the Moderna vaccine while confirming his own Pfizer shot. He dismisses a heckler urging him to prevent her from getting vaccinated.


---


### 2. Nick Carter Tribute Video

**Title:** Nick Carter reacts to the death of his brother Aaron Carter  

**Platform:** YouTube (CNN News Clip)  

**Views:** 572,234  

**Date:** November 6, 2022  

**Description:**  

Nick Carter paid tribute to his brother Aaron Carter, who was found dead in his bathtub, on Instagram. “I will miss my brother more than anyone will ever know,” Carter posted. “I love you Chizz, now you get a chance to finally have some peace you could never find here on earth…. God, please take care of my baby brother.”  


**Link:** [Watch on YouTube](https://www.youtubeDOTcom/watch?v=eYZzs3eUBP4)


---


**Additional Background (from Official Records):**  

Aaron Carter (December 7, 1987 – November 5, 2022) died at age 34. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner ruled the cause as accidental drowning. He was found submerged in his bathtub in Lancaster, California.

