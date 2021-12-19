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Atlantis In The Desert - Journey To The Richat Structure (FULL 2019 Documentary)
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1351 views • December 19, 2021
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In May of 2019, Josh Sigurdson went searching alongside Anam Paiseanta and Micah Ostrander for the lost ancient city of Atlantis. Where? In the middle of the Sahara Desert in Mauritania, Africa.
YouTuber Jimmy from Bright Insight helped expose to the world a magnificent site most had not yet considered as the potential site of Atlantis. The Eye Of The Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure as well as Guelb er Richat. A 48km wide eye with similarities to Horus of ancient Egyptian fame.
After seeing the video, Josh knew despite not having a scientific background that if he didn't explore the site, no one would.
With concerns for safety in the region, he headed down with Anam and Micah from Sevilla, Spain, surveying the land as it rapidly changed, with countless mishaps along the way. This was a journey that seemed to never end. From buses to boats to trains to hitching rides with strangers in the middle of the Sahara.
Upon entering the Richat Structure which fit countless details noted by Plato and Solon in Critias and Timaeus, the journey welcomed several more mishaps that hurt scientific research. However, the site itself was magnificent. The size and scope of the site filled with salt and ancient sea shells was truly mind boggling.
Meeting with Graham who we hoped to utilize his ground penetrating radar seemed more and more difficult as we traveled, but finally catching up with him, his insight was quite interesting after having spent a couple of days within the structure.
In this film we break down our entire journey from day one to what seemed like 100. We explain what lead us on this journey as well as the theory regarding a vastly ancient technologically savvy civilization that possessed skills passed down over the ages. From the Great Pyramids of Giza and The Sphinx to Gobekli Tepe. From Sumerian wisdom to the Mayan, Incas, Aztecs and Olmecs. From ancient stories of the flood to the modern knowledge of the Younger Dryas Period and the evidence of an ancient cataclysm. From astrology to mathematical alignments and frequency. There is a story we're not being told and it appears to link perfectly in place with the so-called legend of Atlantis.
We have both proven and debunked the case of the Richat Structure. The answers are not definitive but there are details Plato layed out that we've proven true and others that don't appear to be present at the structure. There is much more we wish to do however which is why we're going back. Soon.
Until then, enjoy our full length documentary, originally 30 hours long, extensively cut down for your viewing.
Stay tuned as we continue to explore ancient sites around the world and please don't forget to help us out below if you can! We can't do any of this travel without you! It's crucial that we get some form of funding to bring you all this content for free! We appreciate your support!
JOIN US On Flote, the new social media:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
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We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Anam Paiseanta
Micah Ostrander
Graham
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Special thanks:
Graham Hancock
Brien Foerster
Jimmy at Bright Insight
Twenty Years In Taiwan
Robert Bauval
John Anthony West
Randall Carlson
Dr. Robert Schoch
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2019
"Find the truth, be the change!"
http://wamsurvival.com/
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
In May of 2019, Josh Sigurdson went searching alongside Anam Paiseanta and Micah Ostrander for the lost ancient city of Atlantis. Where? In the middle of the Sahara Desert in Mauritania, Africa.
YouTuber Jimmy from Bright Insight helped expose to the world a magnificent site most had not yet considered as the potential site of Atlantis. The Eye Of The Sahara, also known as the Richat Structure as well as Guelb er Richat. A 48km wide eye with similarities to Horus of ancient Egyptian fame.
After seeing the video, Josh knew despite not having a scientific background that if he didn't explore the site, no one would.
With concerns for safety in the region, he headed down with Anam and Micah from Sevilla, Spain, surveying the land as it rapidly changed, with countless mishaps along the way. This was a journey that seemed to never end. From buses to boats to trains to hitching rides with strangers in the middle of the Sahara.
Upon entering the Richat Structure which fit countless details noted by Plato and Solon in Critias and Timaeus, the journey welcomed several more mishaps that hurt scientific research. However, the site itself was magnificent. The size and scope of the site filled with salt and ancient sea shells was truly mind boggling.
Meeting with Graham who we hoped to utilize his ground penetrating radar seemed more and more difficult as we traveled, but finally catching up with him, his insight was quite interesting after having spent a couple of days within the structure.
In this film we break down our entire journey from day one to what seemed like 100. We explain what lead us on this journey as well as the theory regarding a vastly ancient technologically savvy civilization that possessed skills passed down over the ages. From the Great Pyramids of Giza and The Sphinx to Gobekli Tepe. From Sumerian wisdom to the Mayan, Incas, Aztecs and Olmecs. From ancient stories of the flood to the modern knowledge of the Younger Dryas Period and the evidence of an ancient cataclysm. From astrology to mathematical alignments and frequency. There is a story we're not being told and it appears to link perfectly in place with the so-called legend of Atlantis.
We have both proven and debunked the case of the Richat Structure. The answers are not definitive but there are details Plato layed out that we've proven true and others that don't appear to be present at the structure. There is much more we wish to do however which is why we're going back. Soon.
Until then, enjoy our full length documentary, originally 30 hours long, extensively cut down for your viewing.
Stay tuned as we continue to explore ancient sites around the world and please don't forget to help us out below if you can! We can't do any of this travel without you! It's crucial that we get some form of funding to bring you all this content for free! We appreciate your support!
JOIN US On Flote, the new social media:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
Video edited by Josh Sigurdson
Featuring:
Josh Sigurdson
Anam Paiseanta
Micah Ostrander
Graham
Graphics by Bryan Foerster and Josh Sigurdson
Special thanks:
Graham Hancock
Brien Foerster
Jimmy at Bright Insight
Twenty Years In Taiwan
Robert Bauval
John Anthony West
Randall Carlson
Dr. Robert Schoch
Visit us at www.WorldAlternativeMedia.com
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
FIND US ON STEEMIT:
https://steemit.com/@joshsigurdson
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us stay on our feet as we face intense YouTube censorship!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2019
"Find the truth, be the change!"
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