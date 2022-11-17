Uncensored - The Great Reset is FAILING with Tom Renz PLUS How to Fight the Lies.



Maria Zeee Uncensored.

This episode produced on the Stew Peters Network 1 June 2022 assesses all the lies that we have worked through and the Globalists are on the run. Many of their plans have been thwarted, people are seeing through the lies.





This dose of 'truth' is uploaded again so ask yourselves what progress has the great reset narrative made in the past 6 months. The death shots have failed, they have exaggerated the numbers of takers and hid the Jab rejection rates. This means the EMF from the 5G death towers are not going to be as effective as they planned. Keep your eye on all the GeoEngineering going on in the skies above. The chem-trails have intensified we have got to stop them spraying us with those nanno particles which is contaminating the air we are entitled to breathe freely.





Keep an eye on that untrustworthy slime ball, the star link satellite man Elon Musk watch what he gets up to. The great reset is off course and they know it but when they are being beaten expect them to lash out with more evilness. There are plenty of psychopathic rich cats with their money behind this genocide and they will not stop until we send them all to the gallows and put them on the end of a rope.





This week Maria Zeee focuses on how to battle the propaganda of The Great Reset - which is exactly that; simply propaganda. She is also joined by attorney Tom Renz to discuss why he believes the Great Reset is failing.





Maria Zeee with Attorney Tom Renz, GreatReset is Failing