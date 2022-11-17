Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Uncensored - The Great Reset is FAILING with Tom Renz PLUS How to Fight the Lies.
5507 views
channel image
Dune Drifter
Published 12 days ago |

Uncensored - The Great Reset is FAILING with Tom Renz PLUS How to Fight the Lies.

https://rumble.com/v1v6n5e-uncensored-the-great-reset-is-failing-with-tom-renz-plus-how-to-fight-the-l.html


Maria Zeee Uncensored.
This episode produced on the Stew Peters Network 1 June 2022 assesses all the lies that we have worked through and the Globalists are on the run.  Many of their plans have been thwarted, people are seeing through the lies. 


This dose of 'truth' is uploaded again so ask yourselves what progress has the great reset narrative made in the past 6 months.  The death shots have failed, they have exaggerated the numbers of takers and hid the Jab rejection rates.  This means the EMF from the 5G death towers are not going to be as effective as they planned.  Keep your eye on all the GeoEngineering going on in the skies above.  The chem-trails have intensified we have got to stop them spraying us with those nanno particles which is contaminating the air we are entitled to breathe freely. 


Keep an eye on that untrustworthy slime ball, the star link satellite man Elon Musk watch what he gets up to.  The great reset is off course and they know it but when they are being beaten expect them to lash out with more evilness.  There are plenty of psychopathic rich cats with their money behind this genocide and they will not stop until we send them all to the gallows and put them on the end of a rope.


Original source https://rumble.com/v16zlll-uncensored-the-great-reset-is-failing-with-tom-renz-plus-how-to-fight-the-l.html


This week Maria Zeee focuses on how to battle the propaganda of The Great Reset - which is exactly that; simply propaganda. She is also joined by attorney Tom Renz to discuss why he believes the Great Reset is failing.


Telegram:
https://t.me/zeeemedia

Website:
https://zeeemedia.com/

Donate link:
https://www.paypal.com/donate/?hosted_button_id=48KZT6SYT2R44

Zelenko Promo Code & Link:
https://zstacklife.com/?ref=MARIAZEEE


=================================


SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC & VIDEO


DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter


---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights


"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".


Maria Zeee with Attorney Tom Renz, GreatReset is Failing

Keywords
maria zeeewith attorney tom renzgreatreset is failing

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket