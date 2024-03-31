A Growing Coalition



1%ers, 3%,ers, Proud Boys, neighborhood councilmen, illegal migrant men & veterans have put all differences aside and joined forces to help combat the rampant child trafficking that is happening in Eastern Washington & the surrounding communities.



In the two weeks that Veterans On Patrol has been gathered together in Spokane a variety of great things have been accomplished.



So much so it has been hard to document & keep up with it all.



The people of Spokane have eagerly decided to link arms against the darkness that has overcome the innocent children in their state.



They understand the importance of what could happen if they don't take action now.



One common theme I have come to learn in the many conversations with the hodgepodge groups of people I have met, is that most of the men & women involved in the growing coalition have in one form or another experienced abuse in their lifetimes.



The abuse affected them to a point where they do not feel like they can just stand by and do nothing as a modern day slave trade is happening under their noses.



With intel being gathered daily new operations are being drawn up & set into motion.



Each meeting has been fruitful.



New pinpoints on maps have been drawn.



Confirmations from reliable sources are pouring in.



Not one business has turned us away.



Today Lewis and I joined Joey & John on a trip to the Greyhound station where migrants are known to come through on their way to their destinations.



After speaking with the security guard on duty & providing him with fliers of the missing children the three men took the time to look over the schedules of the busses that come in and out of the location.



The main goal of meeting with the diffrent fractions today was to give local members of the growing coalition tools they need to keep the ball rolling with Butterfly who will take over VOP's role in the Coalition once Lewis has completed his staging.



Things are looking promising. 😉



