Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Hang on! Portugal should now pay REPARATIONS for slavery Redacted w Natali and Clayton Morris
Published Thursday

mirrored content 
Should Portugal pay reparations for its role in the slave trade? That is what President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said last week, prompting a heated debate. Joining me to discuss is Alexandre Guerrero, a Portuguese and political scientist.

Keywords
politicsinsanityslaveryreperationsportugal

