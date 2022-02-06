5G Roll-out/Pandemic: A Coincidence?

It's a well-known scientific fact that all mammals, including human beings, are extremely sensitive to all types of electromagnetic radiation, whether it comes from a natural source such as the Sun, or from man-made sources like radio broadcast towers, radar installations, electric power grids, cell phones/towers, Wi-Fi routers, or from the type of radiation that we are now being exposed to by Wireless Communications Radiation (WCR) such as 5G, all of these have a harmful effect on human health and consciousness. In fact, 5G radiation, which operates in the Terahertz range is the most powerful electromagnetic radiation to which mankind has ever been exposed to on a global scale.



When you look back through time, and chart when all of the major so-called "pandemics" of history occurred, you see a startling correlation between so-called "outbreaks" of Influenza, a word that literally means "Influence," occurred at the exact moments in time when humanity suddenly became exposed to (influenced by) new types of man-made elctromagnetic radiation.



Is it just a coincidence that alleged virus outbreak occurred at the same time 5G was being rolled-out, or is the pandemic just a well-planned cover story for the roll-out of 5G? After all, the alleged SARS-CoV-2 virus that they tell us causes COVID-19 has not yet been proven to exist in an empirical way? More importantly, how trustworthy are Virologists when the so-called science of Virology appears to be based on pseudo-science.



Is it also a coincidence that Wuhan, China, the place where where this "outbreak" began, was the first city in the world to fully-implement 5G, and at the very same time of the outbreak?



Is it also a coincidence that in 2020, thousands of 5G satellites were launched into orbit, and began blanketing most of our planet in 5G radiation? Is it a coincidence that Tanzania, and many other undeveloped countries in Africa, which have yet to blanketed with this toxic radiation, have the lowest "COVID-19" incidence and death rates in the world?



Is it a coincidence that the symptoms of illness caused by Wireless Communications Radiation exposure is exactly the same as COVID-19? The list of coincidences like these is too long to be ignored.