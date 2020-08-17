Holocaust Racketeer Elie Wiesel Was Hit by a Taxicab and Flew an Entire Block

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CODOH founder Bradley Smith tells the tale of famous holocaust propagandist Elie Wiesel who claimed he was hit by a taxi in New York and flew an entire block.
Link to the New York Times article where Wiesel actually makes this claim: https://www.nytimes.com/1997/03/05/garden/an-unofficial-but-very-public-bearer-of-pain-peace-and-human-dignity.html
Further Info:
Exposed - Is Elie Wiesel The Greatest Fraud Ever?:
https://rense.com/general90/el.htm
A Prominent False Witness: Elie Wiesel :
http://www.ihr.org/leaflets/wiesel.shtml