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The Founders on Federal Enforcement
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21 views • July 24, 2019
Path to Liberty: July 24, 2019
"It's the law!"
A lot of people believe that if there’s a law on the books - no matter how unconstitutional or wrong - that the law needs to be enforced until it’s overturned in court or repealed by congress. Here’s a surprise for you - a lot of people are totally wrong.
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
What's this new show name? Learn about it in this special podcast: https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/07/path-to-liberty-special-update-on-our-new-show-name/
The Founders on Federal Enforcement
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/06/28/the-founders-on-federal-enforcement/
Jefferson to Abigail Adams
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Jefferson/99-01-02-0125
Federalist 44
https://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/fed44.asp
Mercy Otis Warren on Obedience
https://oll.libertyfund.org/quotes/197
Marshall on the Oath p617
http://www.pegc.us/archive/Unitary%20Executive/paulsen_myth_of_marbury_2004.pdf
"It's the law!"
A lot of people believe that if there’s a law on the books - no matter how unconstitutional or wrong - that the law needs to be enforced until it’s overturned in court or repealed by congress. Here’s a surprise for you - a lot of people are totally wrong.
JOIN TAC: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/members/
Show Archives: https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/pathtoliberty/
Subscribe and Review on iTunes: https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/path-to-liberty/id1440549211
What's this new show name? Learn about it in this special podcast: https://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2019/07/path-to-liberty-special-update-on-our-new-show-name/
The Founders on Federal Enforcement
https://tenthamendmentcenter.com/2018/06/28/the-founders-on-federal-enforcement/
Jefferson to Abigail Adams
https://founders.archives.gov/documents/Jefferson/99-01-02-0125
Federalist 44
https://avalon.law.yale.edu/18th_century/fed44.asp
Mercy Otis Warren on Obedience
https://oll.libertyfund.org/quotes/197
Marshall on the Oath p617
http://www.pegc.us/archive/Unitary%20Executive/paulsen_myth_of_marbury_2004.pdf
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