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Police Re-Open Investigation Into 'Suicided' Clinton Advisor (Mark Middleton) Linked to Epstein and Maxwell
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33 views • June 07, 2022
Mark Middleton, Bill Clinton’s special advisor from Little Rock, Arkansas who connected the former president to pedophile Jeffrey Epstein, was found hanging from a tree with a shotgun blast through his chest and an extension cord around his neck last month.
Middleton was responsible for bringing Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to the White House numerous times and flight logs reveal he was a regular passenger on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’.
The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.
According to Radar Online, an investigation into Mark Middleton’s death is now open.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they are currently investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding Middleton's death.
The news comes after a second Clinton associate was also found dead last month in eerily similar circumstances.
Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring involving the Clintons and other VIPs connected to Epstein.
Related articles:
https://radaronline.com/p/bill-clinton-jeffrey-epstein-death-advisor-investigation-reopened/
https://newspunch.com/police-open-investigation-into-bizarre-death-of-clinton-advisor-linked-to-jeffrey-epstein/
Related video links:
ADD TWO MORE TO THE CLINTON BODY BAG COUNTS: HOW DO THEY KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH ALL THESE SUICIDES?https://www.bitchute.com/video/LP0EmaxkfckC/
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
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Middleton was responsible for bringing Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell to the White House numerous times and flight logs reveal he was a regular passenger on Epstein’s ‘Lolita Express’.
The cause of death was not immediately disclosed.
According to Radar Online, an investigation into Mark Middleton’s death is now open.
The Perry County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that they are currently investigating the suspicious circumstances surrounding Middleton's death.
The news comes after a second Clinton associate was also found dead last month in eerily similar circumstances.
Ashley Haynes, 47, was found drowned in an Arkansas River with an extension cord knotted to her ankle and attached to a concrete block. She had threatened to expose an elite pedophile ring involving the Clintons and other VIPs connected to Epstein.
Related articles:
https://radaronline.com/p/bill-clinton-jeffrey-epstein-death-advisor-investigation-reopened/
https://newspunch.com/police-open-investigation-into-bizarre-death-of-clinton-advisor-linked-to-jeffrey-epstein/
Related video links:
ADD TWO MORE TO THE CLINTON BODY BAG COUNTS: HOW DO THEY KEEP GETTING AWAY WITH ALL THESE SUICIDES?https://www.bitchute.com/video/LP0EmaxkfckC/
Police Open Investigation Into Murder of Clinton Advisor Linked to Epstein
The People's Voice
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=elral4LbWL4
Please follow me on Social Media
Paypal Donations:
https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/Globa...
Contact me: [email protected]
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTok
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda5...
My new YouTube Channel
A Dose of Canadian Truth
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCrNd...
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/glob...
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/gl...
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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