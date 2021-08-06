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Ethno-Religion - Euroic Response to Devon Stack
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37 views • August 06, 2021
I will not deny that Devon Stack in one of the most interesting and perceptive Ethno-Nationalists to regularly share his thoughts on the internet in the current era. Some of the most eloquent and insightful Ethno-Nationalists such as Devon Stack and Endeavour still describe themselves as Christians despite the blatantly obvious inconsistencies and contradictions of simultaneously holding these positions. Christianity is completely incompatible with Ethno-Nationalism, particularly in the current era. The mental gymnastics required to justify such cognitive dissonance is remarkable, especially considering the undeniable intelligence of these men.
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
Euroicism on Minds: https://www.minds.com/euroicism/
Euroicism on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/keyS9mr5wxtK/
Euroicism on Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Euroicism:9
Euroicism on Rumble:https://rumble.com/c/c-754137
Euroicism on Gab: https://gab.com/Euroicism
Euroicism on Goyimtv.tv: https://www.goyimtv.tv/channel/2458103774/Euroicism/videos
Euroicism on Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@Euroicism
Euroicism on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/user143132062
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