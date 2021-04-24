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DR. VERNON COLEMAN: I'M LOSING PATIENCE WITH THE ZOMBIES (THIS IS A GOOD ONE)
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1080 views • April 24, 2021
Jim Crenshaw: Had I heard this in an auditorium I would have been on my feet at the end and given him a standing ovation. It is good to have you back sir. Update: To whomever down voted this...kiss my ass.
Dr. Vernon Coleman: www.vernoncoleman.org.
Dr. Vernon Coleman: www.vernoncoleman.org.
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