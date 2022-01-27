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Cancer rates up 300% amoung the vaxxed. Also featured is the Pharma Stooge Surgeon General - what a joke this guy is. Have you seen him in his uniform ? Total Clown.
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20 views • January 27, 2022
The thumbnail pic are two of our Orange trees at the Nature Lodge in Medellin, Colombia. www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com. Cheers !
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