The FBI vs America 14 Whistleblowers Come Forward, Trump Assassination Prediction 8.16

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Featured Content:
Ryan
Is John Durham’s Next Target the FBI? John Solomon Makes Prediction as 14 Whistleblowers Come Forward https://vigilant.news/2022/08/is-john-durhams-next-target-the-fbi-solomon-makes-prediction-as-14-whistleblowers-come-forward/
Man arrested for violent threats against FBI https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/man-arrested-violent-threats-against-fbi?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Ex-Spy Chief Suggests Former President Donald Trump Should be Executed Over Classified Records
https://vigilant.news/2022/08/ex-spy-chief-suggests-former-president-donald-trump-should-be-executed-over-classified-records/
Iranian propaganda paper threatens Trump, Pompeo after Rushdie stabbing
https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/iranian-propaganda-paper-threatens-trump-pompeo-after-rushdie-stabbing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Justin
FBI Erects Barricades Around Headquarters Building in DC
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/breaking-fbi-erects-baracades-around-headquarters-building-dc/
Rand Paul: 'We will get to the bottom' of COVID-19's origins if GOP wins majority
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rand-paul-we-will-get-bottom-covid-19s-origins-if-gop-wins-majority?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Study Reveals Administering Testosterone to Democrat Males Induces a Red Shift to Conservatism
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/study-reveals-administering-testosterone-democrat-males-induces-red-shift-conservatism/
Is Obama Prepping for Klaus Schwab's Power Grid Downing Cyber Attack?
https://vigilant.news/2022/08/is-obama-prepping-for-klaus-schwabs-power-grid-downing-cyber-attack/
Rapid
Trump Pledges To Do ‘Whatever He Can’ to ‘Help the Country’ Following FBI Raid
https://conservativebrief.com/trump-29-65588/
AG Garland “Deliberated for Weeks” Over Raiding President Trump’s Home – But Nuclear Secrets Were at Risk? This Doesn’t Make Sense
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/ag-garland-deliberated-weeks-raiding-president-trumps-home-nuclear-secrets-risk-doesnt-make-sense/
Top Democrat congresswoman: Biden 'not running again'
https://justthenews.com/government/congress/top-democrat-congresswoman-biden-not-running-again?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators
Joe Biden to Return to White House Today For Five Hours Before Leaving on Another Vacation to Delaware
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/joe-biden-return-white-house-today-five-hours-leaving-another-vacation-delaware/
Confirmed: At Least 20 Undercover FBI and ATF Were Embedded at Capitol on Jan. 6 Along with Several Undercover Capitol Police Agents
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/confirmed-least-20-undercover-fbi-atf-embedded-capitol-jan-6-along-several-undercover-capitol-police-agents/
DOJ Asks Judge to Keep Search Warrant Affidavit Used for FBI’s Trump Raid SEALED
https://beckernews.com/breaking-doj-asks-judge-to-keep-search-warrant-affidavit-used-for-fbis-trump-raid-sealed-46425/
Telegram Content
https://t.me/vigilantnews
Book of the Week
• Law From Within: Principles of Natural Law Principlia Ius Naturalis
https://amzn.to/3BHDe9z
DESCRIPTION: Mankind is centuries overdue for a sharp mental and moral shakeup! Men and women know nothing but servility, slavery, and unceasing tyranny. What else can there be but bloodshed when society authorises a state to make laws enforceable by gunpowder, or when government rules morality--despite that rule is immoral by nature. Natural law answers those questions, but who knows what natural law is?
Our Latest Interviews:
The Amazing Healing Power of Pine Needles, REDISCOVERED | Lance Schuttler of Ascent Nutrition
https://rumble.com/v1enm2e-the-amazing-healing-power-of-pine-needles-rediscovered-lance-schuttler-of-a.html
Ryan’s Twitter https://twitter.com/ryan_vigilant
Justin’s Twitter https://twitter.com/JustnStillness