The FBI vs America 14 Whistleblowers Come Forward, Trump Assassination Prediction 8.16

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PROMOTION: Ascent Nutrition

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Featured Content:

Ryan

Is John Durham’s Next Target the FBI? John Solomon Makes Prediction as 14 Whistleblowers Come Forward https://vigilant.news/2022/08/is-john-durhams-next-target-the-fbi-solomon-makes-prediction-as-14-whistleblowers-come-forward/

Man arrested for violent threats against FBI https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/man-arrested-violent-threats-against-fbi?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Ex-Spy Chief Suggests Former President Donald Trump Should be Executed Over Classified Records

https://vigilant.news/2022/08/ex-spy-chief-suggests-former-president-donald-trump-should-be-executed-over-classified-records/

Iranian propaganda paper threatens Trump, Pompeo after Rushdie stabbing

https://justthenews.com/world/middle-east/iranian-propaganda-paper-threatens-trump-pompeo-after-rushdie-stabbing?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Justin

FBI Erects Barricades Around Headquarters Building in DC

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/breaking-fbi-erects-baracades-around-headquarters-building-dc/

Rand Paul: 'We will get to the bottom' of COVID-19's origins if GOP wins majority

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/rand-paul-we-will-get-bottom-covid-19s-origins-if-gop-wins-majority?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Study Reveals Administering Testosterone to Democrat Males Induces a Red Shift to Conservatism

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/study-reveals-administering-testosterone-democrat-males-induces-red-shift-conservatism/

Is Obama Prepping for Klaus Schwab's Power Grid Downing Cyber Attack?

https://vigilant.news/2022/08/is-obama-prepping-for-klaus-schwabs-power-grid-downing-cyber-attack/

Rapid

Trump Pledges To Do ‘Whatever He Can’ to ‘Help the Country’ Following FBI Raid

https://conservativebrief.com/trump-29-65588/

AG Garland “Deliberated for Weeks” Over Raiding President Trump’s Home – But Nuclear Secrets Were at Risk? This Doesn’t Make Sense

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/ag-garland-deliberated-weeks-raiding-president-trumps-home-nuclear-secrets-risk-doesnt-make-sense/

Top Democrat congresswoman: Biden 'not running again'

https://justthenews.com/government/congress/top-democrat-congresswoman-biden-not-running-again?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Joe Biden to Return to White House Today For Five Hours Before Leaving on Another Vacation to Delaware

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/joe-biden-return-white-house-today-five-hours-leaving-another-vacation-delaware/

Confirmed: At Least 20 Undercover FBI and ATF Were Embedded at Capitol on Jan. 6 Along with Several Undercover Capitol Police Agents

https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/08/confirmed-least-20-undercover-fbi-atf-embedded-capitol-jan-6-along-several-undercover-capitol-police-agents/

DOJ Asks Judge to Keep Search Warrant Affidavit Used for FBI’s Trump Raid SEALED

https://beckernews.com/breaking-doj-asks-judge-to-keep-search-warrant-affidavit-used-for-fbis-trump-raid-sealed-46425/

Telegram Content

https://t.me/vigilantnews

Book of the Week

• Law From Within: Principles of Natural Law Principlia Ius Naturalis

https://amzn.to/3BHDe9z

DESCRIPTION: Mankind is centuries overdue for a sharp mental and moral shakeup! Men and women know nothing but servility, slavery, and unceasing tyranny. What else can there be but bloodshed when society authorises a state to make laws enforceable by gunpowder, or when government rules morality--despite that rule is immoral by nature. Natural law answers those questions, but who knows what natural law is?

Our Latest Interviews:

The Amazing Healing Power of Pine Needles, REDISCOVERED | Lance Schuttler of Ascent Nutrition

https://rumble.com/v1enm2e-the-amazing-healing-power-of-pine-needles-rediscovered-lance-schuttler-of-a.html

Ryan’s Twitter https://twitter.com/ryan_vigilant

Justin’s Twitter https://twitter.com/JustnStillness