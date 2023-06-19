Create New Account
What Would I Do With the Law of Attraction If I Loved Myself? The Power to Change My Life, One With God
Divine Truth - The Narrow Way
Published Yesterday |

Original:https://youtu.be/HW1VbdWacWs

20090801 God's Laws - Laws Governing Love Of Self P1


Cut:

1h32m09s - 1h39m19s


Website:

https://www.divinetruth.com

******************************





“THE LAW OF ATTRACTION IS - EVERYTHING THAT COMES TO ME IS A RESULT OF MY SOUL CONDITION. I’M AUTOMATICALLY CREATING THROUGH MY SOUL CONDITION EVERYTHING IN MY LIFE.”

@ 1h32m30s


“EVERYTIME YOU DENY YOURSELF, YOU’RE NOT LOVING YOURSELF.”

@ 1h33m04s


“THE LAW OF ATTRACTION IS A REAL LAW. IT’S UNCHANGEABLE LAW AND IT IS IN ACTION EVERY SINGLE MOMENT OF YOUR LIFE.

@ 1h33m09s


“EVERYTHING THAT’S HAPPENING TO ME IS THE RESULT OF MY LAW OF ATTRACTION BECAUSE IT NEEDS TO HAPPEN TO ME IN ORDER HAVE SOMETHING INSIDE OF ME DEALT WITH.”

@ 1h37m17s


“THE LAW OF ATTRACTION IS GOD’S MESSENGER OF TRUTH TO YOU. IT HAPPENS MOMENT BY MOMENT BY MOMENT IN YOUR LIFE. EVERY SINGLE THING THAT YOU ATTRACT INTO YOUR LIFE GOD IS GIVING YOU A MESSAGE.”

@ 1h38m00s


Keywords
new agesoul foodone with godsoul conditionnew new agesoul healingsoul searchsoul developmentgrief the healing emotionfeel everythingi want to heal my soulsoul transformation with godfeel to healdriven by truth not fearprecious child of godlaw of attraction and soul conditionlaw of attraction the messenger of truthgods universal lawslaw of attraction and self lovecreating with my soulgods message to mepower to change my lifethe real law of attractionlaw of attraction and fearloving god and his laws

