What Would I Do With the Law of Attraction If I Loved Myself? The Power to Change My Life, One With God

Original:https://youtu.be/HW1VbdWacWs
20090801 God's Laws - Laws Governing Love Of Self P1
1h32m09s - 1h39m19s
https://www.divinetruth.com
“THE LAW OF ATTRACTION IS - EVERYTHING THAT COMES TO ME IS A RESULT OF MY SOUL CONDITION. I’M AUTOMATICALLY CREATING THROUGH MY SOUL CONDITION EVERYTHING IN MY LIFE.”
@ 1h32m30s
“EVERYTIME YOU DENY YOURSELF, YOU’RE NOT LOVING YOURSELF.”
@ 1h33m04s
“THE LAW OF ATTRACTION IS A REAL LAW. IT’S UNCHANGEABLE LAW AND IT IS IN ACTION EVERY SINGLE MOMENT OF YOUR LIFE.
@ 1h33m09s
“EVERYTHING THAT’S HAPPENING TO ME IS THE RESULT OF MY LAW OF ATTRACTION BECAUSE IT NEEDS TO HAPPEN TO ME IN ORDER HAVE SOMETHING INSIDE OF ME DEALT WITH.”
@ 1h37m17s
“THE LAW OF ATTRACTION IS GOD’S MESSENGER OF TRUTH TO YOU. IT HAPPENS MOMENT BY MOMENT BY MOMENT IN YOUR LIFE. EVERY SINGLE THING THAT YOU ATTRACT INTO YOUR LIFE GOD IS GIVING YOU A MESSAGE.”
@ 1h38m00s
