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Dr. Paul E. Alexander "President Trump Must Warn the world that these vaccines Must Not be given to children" 600,000 Injured 13,000 Dead only 1 percent of adverse events being reported.
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180 views • August 20, 2021
Dr. Paul E. Alexander former Covid advisor "President Trump Must Warn the world that these vaccines Must Not be given to children" 600,000 Injured 13,000 Dead only 1 percent of adverse events being reported in the USA.
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