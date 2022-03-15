Pot Stocks: Equity for Cannabis M&As

A positive historical relationship exists between cannabis stock prices and the percentage of stock used in M&A deals.Recently the percentage of stocks considered during an M&A process have ebbed & flowed with the stock market. Over the last six months, 70%+ chose to use equity, an indication of what's believed to be an emerging trend of higher stock components.A counterintuitive trend is emerging with increased equity issuances given the fact that cannabis stocks are now at multi-year lows.Viridian Capital Advisors believe several factors are driving this upward trend:Target companies are increasingly looking at the stock merger consideration as an attractive investment.There is also a trend towards larger public deals.The valuation gap is another critical consideration. It doesn’t matter that the stock price is lower as long as the price of target company's stock (or private company) is lower. It is not the absolute value; it’s the gap.Finally, we believe that smaller companies increasingly find it more advantageous to combine with larger companies to achieve economies of scale and lower capital costs.Episode 907 The #TalkingHedge looks at Viridian Capital Advisors' Chart of the Week......