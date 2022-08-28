ALARMINGLY HIGH RATES OF TEEN MYOCARDITIS FOUND IN THAILAND PREPRINT 1 IN 43 | DR. PETER MCCULLOUGH (mirrored)

Mirrored from Bitchute channel Towards The Light at:-

https://www.bitchute.com/video/8JdmgrqYoeFt/

According to the CDC COVID-19 vaccines available in the United States are effective at protecting people—especially those who are boosted— from getting seriously ill, being hospitalized, and even dying. As with other diseases, you are protected best from COVID-19 when you stay up to date with the recommended vaccines. To learn more visit https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-...





Dr. Peter McCullough's book, The Courage to F ace Covid-19 can be found here: https://couragetofacecovid.com/

You can also visit: https://medicalcensorship.org/





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