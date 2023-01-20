Walter Veith & Martin Smith Political & Spiritual Games, What Can 2023 Possibly Bring
Episode 147 we discuss the ongoing swing of the pendulum toward the conservative side in the secular, political, as well as in the religious world. If we apply the King of the North vs King of the South philosophy with the passing of Pope Benedict XVI, we can see that the conflict is even raging inside religious entities such as the Roman Catholic Church. But is this the reality or part of a masterful game? What does 2023 possibly have in store?
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Traditional Catholics face uncertainties, challenges after Benedict XVI’s death
https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/tr...
Faith leaders cheer ESPN analyst's 'moving' prayer on-air for Damar Hamlin: 'He wasn't afraid'
https://www.foxnews.com/media/faith-l...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...
https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/...
England Must Return to the Catholic Faith Or It Will Fall
Catholic Drive Time YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/z5LS5ezpB00
Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE
Glenn Beck YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/3reaemCavQs
Woman arrested near British abortion center for praying speaks out
Fox News YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/2Td5GHNQIgY
Balenciaga Child Abuse Grooming Scandal | CancelBalenciaga
Little Light Studios YouTube Channel
https://youtu.be/RnlVBPQbrA0
The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 571.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
Christ’s Object Lessons, p. 228.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...
