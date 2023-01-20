Create New Account
​Walter Veith & Martin Smith Political & Spiritual Games, What Can 2023 Possibly Bring
Published 21 hours ago

Walter Veith & Martin Smith Political & Spiritual Games, What Can 2023 Possibly Bring


Episode 147 we discuss the ongoing swing of the pendulum toward the conservative side in the secular, political, as well as in the religious world. If we apply the King of the North vs King of the South philosophy with the passing of Pope Benedict XVI, we can see that the conflict is even raging inside religious entities such as the Roman Catholic Church. But is this the reality or part of a masterful game? What does 2023 possibly have in store?


LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY


Traditional Catholics face uncertainties, challenges after Benedict XVI’s death

https://www.lifesitenews.com/blogs/tr...


Faith leaders cheer ESPN analyst's 'moving' prayer on-air for Damar Hamlin: 'He wasn't afraid'

https://www.foxnews.com/media/faith-l...


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...


https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/arti...


https://www.express.co.uk/news/royal/...


England Must Return to the Catholic Faith Or It Will Fall

Catholic Drive Time YouTube Channel

https://youtu.be/z5LS5ezpB00


Glenn: My visit to Vatican City proves EVIL IS EVERYWHERE

Glenn Beck YouTube Channel

https://youtu.be/3reaemCavQs


Woman arrested near British abortion center for praying speaks out

Fox News YouTube Channel

https://youtu.be/2Td5GHNQIgY


Balenciaga Child Abuse Grooming Scandal | CancelBalenciaga

Little Light Studios YouTube Channel

https://youtu.be/RnlVBPQbrA0


The Great Controversy (1888 ed.), p. 571.2

https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...


Christ’s Object Lessons, p. 228.4

https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?q...

Keywords
politicalspiritual gameswhat can 2023 possibly bring

