A monster shot down on one of the front lines - Russian soldiers examine heavy UAV

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is the kind of monster that Russian army soldiers shot down on one of the front lines. This is a heavy unmanned aerial vehicle of British manufacture Malloy Aeronautics T150. It is capable of covering a distance of up to 70 kilometers, carrying three mortar rounds of 82-mm caliber. Such devices were previously supplied to the British Marines.