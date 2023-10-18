Create New Account
Israel’s War Comes to America
Lori Colley
October 17, 2023 - Fifty years after the Yom Kippur War of 1967, Israel’s enemies are at it again. But this time, the attackers are US funded and encouraged by the Biden administration—while hey pretend to back Israel. Let’s look at the path our money and weapons have traveled, the high price paid by Americans caught in the crossfire, and how the war is dragging us into what could be World War III.

israelbidengaza

