Senior Hamas Leader addressed the Arab Foreign Ministers in Cairo, Egypt - ENG text only

Senior Hamas leader Osama Hamdan in a speech addressed to Arab foreign ministers in Cairo, Egypt:—

In the name of Allah, the Most Gracious, the Most Merciful.

In light of the brutal aggression and war of genocide being waged by the occupation against our steadfast people in the Gaza Strip, and the daily massacres it commits, the latest being the massacre that took place at dawn today, where enemy aircraft targeted displaced people's tents in the Mawasi area of Khan Younis, which had been declared a safe zone, with heavy bombs.

Amidst what our people in Gaza are enduring from siege, hunger, and deprivation, especially in the northern part of the Strip where people lack the basic necessities of life such as food, water, clothing, and shelter, deadly diseases are spreading while the healthcare system is incapacitated due to the continuous targeting by the occupation of its facilities and staff.

As a result of the procrastination by the occupation government and its obstruction of mediators' efforts to cease fire and end the war of genocide in Gaza, as well as the exchange of prisoners, they hinder all these efforts by committing more massacres and imposing more impossible conditions.

In light of the blatant violations by the extremist settler government, which threatens to change the status quo in the West Bank and Al-Quds, and directly supports settlement activities and the Judaization of Al-Aqsa Mosque, and in light of the killing and destruction carried out by the occupation forces, especially in the northern West Bank, with the aim of repeating the crime of genocide in our occupied West Bank.

In the face of all these crimes and violations, we place our Arab brothers, the foreign ministers, before their genuine Arab responsibilities, and we emphasize that the continuation of the occupation and aggression poses a danger not only to Palestinians but also to the collective Arab national security.

In this context, we remind the esteemed foreign ministers of Arab states and His Excellency the Secretary-General of the Arab League of the outcomes of the joint summit between the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation last November, which was held in the Saudi capital, Riyadh. The summit emphasized the need to work towards an immediate halt to the aggression, provide relief to the Palestinian people, and lift the siege.

At this critical moment in the history of our people and the region, we look forward to your meeting producing the following:

- First, immediate and direct action to pressure the occupation and its supporters to halt the aggression and war of genocide in the Gaza Strip.

- Second, providing relief to our steadfast people in Gaza by opening the crossings and directing urgent aid in the form of food, medicine, clothing, and shelter supplies.

- Third, we look forward to a clear condemnation of the occupation’s practices and its ongoing crimes in Palestine, and the pursuit of legal and judicial accountability for the occupation state and its leaders in all international forums.

- Fourth, we expect the exposure of the occupation's intransigence and its stalling of mediators' proposals, and holding it fully responsible for the failure of efforts to achieve a ceasefire and prisoner exchange, especially since Hamas and the resistance agreed to the latest proposal presented by mediators on the 2nd of July.

- Fifth, taking all necessary measures to protect Al-Quds and the sanctities, and preventing the zionist enemy from continuing its plans to change the status quo at Al-Aqsa Mosque and Judaize the holy city.

- Sixth and finally, we look forward to the immediate severance of political, diplomatic, and economic relations with the zionist entity, which persists in killing our people and committing genocide.

We ask Allah, the Exalted, to guide us towards what is good. It is a jihad of victory or martyrdom.



