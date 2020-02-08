© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
'Socialism doesn't frickin' work!' — Chris Matthews stuns MSNBC panel with rant against socialism
Follow
1
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
39 views • February 08, 2020
News | February 07, 2020
"I've seen what socialism's like, and I don't like it. OK? It's not only not free, it doesn't frickin' work."
CARLOS GARCIA
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/chris-matthews-goes-off-on-socialism-on-msnbc
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksnT7Jo21Yo
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
"I've seen what socialism's like, and I don't like it. OK? It's not only not free, it doesn't frickin' work."
CARLOS GARCIA
Source: https://www.theblaze.com/news/chris-matthews-goes-off-on-socialism-on-msnbc
Source: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ksnT7Jo21Yo
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.